New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed free-agent goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Saturday.

The 34-year-old Czech Republic international arrives immediately after New England transferred Djordje Petrovic to English Premier League side Chelsea FC for a reported $17.5 million fee (plus add-ons).

New England, who also boast first-team goalkeepers Earl Edwards Jr. and Jacob Jackson, were limited in finding a potential Petrovic replacement since the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed on Aug. 2. However, teams can sign free agents through the MLS Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 15.

"Tomáš Vaclík brings vast experience to our goalkeeping corps and has been tested in several of Europe’s most competitive leagues,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.