New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed free-agent goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Saturday.
The 34-year-old Czech Republic international arrives immediately after New England transferred Djordje Petrovic to English Premier League side Chelsea FC for a reported $17.5 million fee (plus add-ons).
New England, who also boast first-team goalkeepers Earl Edwards Jr. and Jacob Jackson, were limited in finding a potential Petrovic replacement since the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed on Aug. 2. However, teams can sign free agents through the MLS Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 15.
"Tomáš Vaclík brings vast experience to our goalkeeping corps and has been tested in several of Europe’s most competitive leagues,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
"His international resume and technical skillset will make Tomáš a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to his arrival and will integrate him into the team quickly as we compete to maintain our strong position in the conference and prepare for the postseason."
Vaclík, who last competed for second-tier English side Huddersfield Town, has played in over 500 professional games. During the last decade, he has featured extensively for FC Basel (Switzerland), Sevilla (Spain), Olympiacos (Greece) and Sparta Prague (Czech Republic).
At the club level, Vaclík's highlights include a 2020 UEFA Europa League championship and four Swiss Super League titles with FC Basel. He has played 54 times for the Czech Republic, including a key role in their Euro 2020 quarterfinal run.
As Vaclík arrives, New England are second in the Eastern Conference table (12W-4L-7D). He joins their summertime influx of talent after forward Tomás Chancalay and midfielders Ian Harkes and Mark-Anthony Kaye were previously acquired.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant