Biggest MLS outgoing transfers in 2023: Durán, Petrovic, Taty & more

Look no further than Saturday when the New England Revolution formally sent goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to English Premier League side Chelsea FC. It's just the league's latest big-money deal in 2023:

This is the new normal for MLS in the global market, with eight-figure deals not one-offs but commonplace. Whether it's homegrown products or those from abroad developing/reinforcing their star power, players are commanding serious money as MLS's "selling league" reputation grows.

The average transfer fees are increasing. The clubs involved are in the global elite. The talent (and potential) of players is only improving.

So this story doesn't get too unwieldy, we drew the line at reported $10+ million transfer fees. There are plenty more, in 2023 alone, that fall just under that arbitrary line:

Paxten Aaronson – Philadelphia Union to Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany): $4 million + add-ons + sell-on %

Philadelphia Union to Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany): $4 million + add-ons + sell-on % Julián Araujo – LA Galaxy to FC Barcelona (Spain): $4 million

LA Galaxy to FC Barcelona (Spain): $4 million Djordje Mihailovic – CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar (Holland): Over $6 million (including add-ons)

CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar (Holland): Over $6 million (including add-ons) Lucas Zelarayán – Columbus Crew to Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia): Undisclosed

That's a sampling from the last few months, though MLS players and eight-figure outgoing transfer fees aren't exactly new. Miguel Almirón, Alphonso Davies, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson all come to mind.