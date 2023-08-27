Lionel Messi gets New York welcome: MLS debut at Red Bull Arena

Miami remain undefeated (6W-0L-3D) since Messi debuted in Leagues Cup shortly after his mid-July arrival . Ever since, they have won Leagues Cup, reached the US Open Cup final and booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

Now, they're up to 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings after beating the Red Bulls. They'll need to be near flawless to make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, starting in last place (15th) from their pre-Messi days to make up a 14-point gap to climb above the line (ninth place).