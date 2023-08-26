New England to Chelsea: Why Djordje Petrovic can become elite

Sometimes in this sport, you see transfers that make you scratch your head: How does this player fit with his new team? Why did they pick him? Is he even ready for a higher level?

So, what makes Petrovic so special? And why did Chelsea prioritize signing him to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga (on loan at Real Madrid) and potentially even compete for starting minutes with fellow newcomer Robert Sánchez?

Since signing for the Revs in April 2022, Petrovic has been the class of Major League Soccer’s goalkeeping group. He’s garnered plenty of European interest in the past – but having the chance to suit up for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the entire world and one of the few atop the global club food chain, is surely a dream come true for the 23-year-old Serbian international.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Petrovic has a big frame and amazingly quick reflexes in goal. He’s assertive but rarely overreacts in goal, instead waiting for just the right moment to take a step forward to close down a shooting angle or to lunge to one side to make a key intervention.

When Petrovic signed with New England, the young goalkeeper had some big shoes to fill. Petrovic was going to have to replace US men’s national team starter Matt Turner after his move to Arsenal. It would have been reasonable to expect a drop-off in goal for the Revolution. And yet? Petrovic blew Turner’s MLS performances out of the water that season, saving 0.87 more goals than expected per 96 minutes than Turner did in 2022, according to American Soccer Analysis.

The first thing you need to know about Petrovic – and undoubtedly the first thing Chelsea noticed about Petrovic when they started scouting him – is that he’s an incredible shot-stopper. Whatever you’re thinking right now, he’s better than that.

Zooming out, Petrovic saved 10.75 goals more than expected last season in just over 2,000 minutes for New England. Not only was that the best shot-stopping performance in MLS in 2022, but it was the best in MLS’s recorded history. ASA’s database goes back to 2013, and Petrovic’s name is right there on top of a decade’s worth of shot-stoppers.

It’s hard to follow up a season’s worth of performances like that one, but Petrovic has been excellent this year, too. He’s already saved New England 4.22 goals more than expected, per ASA, which puts him third in the league in that category behind Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC) and Daniel (San Jose Earthquakes).