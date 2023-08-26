New England Revolution sign Earl Edwards Jr. to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Saturday.

The extension helps secure New England’s future between the sticks after, also on Saturday, the club:

“Earl is a talented and dependable goalkeeper who brings leadership to our club on the field and in the locker room,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.