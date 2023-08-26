Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign Earl Edwards Jr. to new contract

New England Revolution logo generic - 2022
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Saturday.

The extension helps secure New England’s future between the sticks after, also on Saturday, the club:

“Earl is a talented and dependable goalkeeper who brings leadership to our club on the field and in the locker room,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

“With Earl’s experience in our league and abilities as a goalkeeper, his continued presence in New England will be an asset to the Revolution.”

Edwards Jr. joined the Revolution as a free agent in 2021 and has since made 10 appearances across all competitions. He has logged a 5W-4L-1D record with two shutout performances.

The 31-year-old’s MLS career also includes a four-year stint with Orlando City SC (2015-18) and two seasons with D.C. United (2019-20). He has tallied over 50 professional appearances across his eight-year career. 

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker New England Revolution Earl Edwards Jr.

Related Stories

New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
New England Revolution transfer Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea FC
St. Louis CITY sign homegrown midfielder Tyson Pearce
More News
More News
New England Revolution sign Earl Edwards Jr. to new contract
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign Earl Edwards Jr. to new contract
New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Biggest MLS outgoing transfers in 2023: Durán, Petrovic, Taty & more

Biggest MLS outgoing transfers in 2023: Durán, Petrovic, Taty & more
New England to Chelsea: Why Djordje Petrovic can become elite
Voices: Joseph Lowery

New England to Chelsea: Why Djordje Petrovic can become elite
New England Revolution transfer Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea FC
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution transfer Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea FC
Your Saturday Kickoff: Messi hits the Big Apple amid a stacked East Coast slate
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Messi hits the Big Apple amid a stacked East Coast slate
More News
Video
Video
Goal: A. Westwood vs. LAFC, 29'
0:44

Goal: A. Westwood vs. LAFC, 29'
Goal: D. Rossi vs. TOR, 21'
0:59

Goal: D. Rossi vs. TOR, 21'
Goal: J. McGlynn vs. DC, 13'
0:34

Goal: J. McGlynn vs. DC, 13'
Goal: A. Boupendza vs. NYC, 6'
0:52

Goal: A. Boupendza vs. NYC, 6'
More Video