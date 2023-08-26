New England Revolution sign Earl Edwards Jr. to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Saturday.
The extension helps secure New England’s future between the sticks after, also on Saturday, the club:
- Transferred Djordje Petrovic to Premier League side Chelsea FC for a reported $17.5 million (plus add-ons).
- Signed free-agent and Czech Republic international Tomáš Vaclík through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.
“Earl is a talented and dependable goalkeeper who brings leadership to our club on the field and in the locker room,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
“With Earl’s experience in our league and abilities as a goalkeeper, his continued presence in New England will be an asset to the Revolution.”
Edwards Jr. joined the Revolution as a free agent in 2021 and has since made 10 appearances across all competitions. He has logged a 5W-4L-1D record with two shutout performances.
The 31-year-old’s MLS career also includes a four-year stint with Orlando City SC (2015-18) and two seasons with D.C. United (2019-20). He has tallied over 50 professional appearances across his eight-year career.
