Inter Miami take "first step" on playoff climb: Lionel Messi scores vintage goal

“We put a lot of value in this win because this [playing with a rotation] is something we need to get used to because Leo is going to join his national team,” said head coach Tata Martino. “He'll miss at least three games this year and next year it will be the same, and we need to understand that when he's not here the team still needs to provide results."

But both coaches were proud of their team’s effort to block out the noise, literally. And for Miami, the ability to get three points without Messi and Busquets starting – a choice borne out of fixture congestion and minute loads – is a huge morale boost as they look to leap from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to at least ninth place, the position needed to earn them a playoff spot.

Only Alba started out of that big three, but that didn’t stop Miami from earning the 2-0 win on Saturday evening – nor did it prevent the sold-out crowd of 26,276 from making deafening noise throughout the Matchday 28 clash as “We Want Messi” chants battled drums and songs emanating the Red Bulls’ supporters’ sections.

Despite the home side being in the thick of a heated Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race – one that could see their league-record postseason streak (13 years) end – the bulk of the attention went to Inter Miami CF and their three superstars: Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba .

"Now or never"

Martino’s youthful Miami lineup was up to the task, matching the energy in the stadium with their play on the pitch. Five of the Herons’ starters were under 21, headlined by their trio of U22 Initiative signings – Diego Gómez, Tómas Avilés and Facundo Farías – that form something of a “little three” to complement the big three of Messi, Busquets and Alba.

All three young players performed well, and Gómez particularly proved his worth via a first-half goal (37’) that allowed Miami to dictate the tempo and the terms of the match from then on. DeAndre Yedlin, Miami’s captain before Messi joined the side, is impressed with how his new young teammates are adjusting to life on and off the pitch.

“They did great. I mean, I think people look at signings from overseas or different countries, and they automatically expect them to come in and be world-beaters. But, at the end of the day, it's even more than playing,” said Yedlin. “They have to adjust to life here. So that's difficult. And they've all done very well with it. They're getting the help that they need, and it's showing on the pitch. They're doing great. So proud of them.”

Kamal Miller, another veteran in the locker room, credits Martino’s unparalleled tactical preparations for allowing Miami to play well even without some of their superstars in the starting XI.