Sensational! Thiago Almada powers Atlanta United amid Ajax transfer links

There was plenty of magic to go around from Argentine No. 10s in Major League Soccer Saturday night – arguably none more so than Atlanta United ’s Thiago Almada .

“But I’m doing things well here, I’m in a big club and I’m trying to give the best of myself.”

“The only thing I said was that if a good offer came and it was the best for me, I’d think it over with my family and make the best decision,” Almada clarified to the media after his man-of-the-match performance.

While compatriot and fellow playmaker Lionel Messi dazzled in his MLS regular-season debut at Red Bull Arena, Almada’s equally masterful performance came amid growing rumors of a possible transfer abroad. Just this week, Eredivisie powerhouse AFC Ajax were linked to the Atlanta superstar, who also reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave during the winter 2023-24 transfer window.

The 22-year-old was at the peak of his powers in the Five Stripes’ 4-0 dismantling of Nashville SC , scoring a trademark golazo, adding two assists and participating directly in the final tally at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – courtesy of new Designated Player Saba Lobjanidze .

Sources: Ajax emerge as suitor for Atlanta United & Argentina int’l No. 10 Thiago Almada 🇦🇷 Reports suggesting fee “around €15m” are severely wide of the mark. ATL likely to require fee near MLS record ($29m) ❌ No official bid yet 🇬🇭 Kudus replacement https://t.co/GSwJwMg3Q9

Almada certainly did that Saturday night and then some. The Vélez Sarsfield academy product got things going in the 26th minute by lifting a brilliant service into the box that summer signing Xande Silva volleyed home to open the score. Silva returned the favor just after the halftime break, allowing Almada to deftly chip goalkeeper Joe Willis.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina then delivered a corner kick Miles Robinson headed into the back of the net, before capping his memorable night with a brilliant solo run that allowed Lobjanidze to round off the scoring with a classy backheel goal.

Almada reached 9g/13a on the season, guiding Atlanta to their second straight win after the Leagues Cup break. They jumped to sixth place in the Eastern Conference and threaten to fight for home-field advantage in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with eight games remaining.

“We’re very proud of what he’s doing, especially because he’s very humble,” head coach Gonzalo Pineda said of Almada, who’s among the top candidates for Landon Donovan MLS MVP consideration.