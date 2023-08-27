Vancouver Whitecaps "shut up" Providence Park, boost playoff hopes

Vancouver Whitecaps FC hit the right notes in the first of seven straight matches away from BC Place on Saturday night.

A 3-2 victory against Cascadia foe Portland Timbers at Providence Park saw the Whitecaps end the evening on 34 points. That puts them at seventh place in the Western Conference, but just three points behind third-place Real Salt Lake in the airtight table, with a match also in hand.

It was the Caps' second road victory of their MLS season (2W-5L-3D), and it could prove vital as the race toward the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs reaches its home stretch. While third place is well within striking distance, they're just three points above the playoff line with 10 matches remaining.

"The objective is try to win every game. The standing is so close and so tight," Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini said after the match. "Every game is a massive opportunity in order to get ahead in the standings, and that's where we want to be."

Cascadia theatrics

The last time the Whitecaps traveled to Providence Park, they fell by a 3-1 scoreline on May 13, with the Timbers opening up a 2-0 lead in less than 20 minutes.

They flipped the script this time, taking a 2-0 advantage into the locker room at half. Although it wasn't smooth sailing to the finish line – the Timbers twice reduced the lead to one in the second half – the 'Caps ultimately saw matters out for all three points.

Sartini credited the traveling support for their role, not that they needed much motivation in the latest chapter of this Cascadia derby.