Your Saturday Kickoff: 29 reasons to celebrate MLS is Back!

MLS is Back

You made it. The offseason is over. And there’s a nearly-full slate of games waiting for you today. Check out the full schedule here.

Miami sign Redondo from Argentinos Juniors

Inter Miami CF have acquired midfielder Federico Redondo from Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors. The 21-year-old Argentine youth international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Cincinnati sign Orellano from Vasco da Gama

FC Cincinnati have acquired winger Luca Orellano on loan from Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama. The 23-year-old Argentine's deal at the reigning Supporters' Shield winners lasts through the 2024 MLS season with a purchase option. Orellano will likely take over the role left vacant by wingback Alvaro Barreal’s expected departure.

Toronto sign Laryea from Nottingham Forest

Richie Laryea is back at Toronto FC, as the club have re-acquired the Canadian international fullback from Premier League side Nottingham Forest. This is Laryea's third stint with the Reds after starring there from 2019-21, earning a transfer to Nottingham. With minutes hard to come by, he previously spent the first half of the 2023 campaign on loan at Toronto.

Cincinnati defender Miazga's suspension reduced