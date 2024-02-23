Hugo Lloris welcomes new journey with LAFC: "I come here to compete"

The banter culture in a typical soccer locker room is such that even prospering for more than a decade at the sport’s very highest levels – winning the most prized, lusted-after trophy on the planet, in fact – cannot insulate you from your teammates’ teasing.

“He's a fantastic guy. He's easygoing, you can make jokes with him, but when it's time to work, he's ready.”

“We make a lot of little jokes here and there about being a World Cup winner, being a world-class player,” Aaron Long explained to reporters of his new defensive colleague on Thursday. “Just little jabs at him because he's gone so far and he's seen all there is to see.

It’s actually sometimes the opposite. And so it has gone for Hugo Lloris in his first weeks as an LAFC player in the leadup to the Black & Gold’s 2024 season opener vs. Western Conference rivals the Seattle Sounders at BMO Stadium on Saturday afternoon (4:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

New adventure

A 2018 world champion with France and a longtime club captain and icon at Tottenham Hotspur, Lloris was a matchwinner in Europe’s top competitions for well over a decade before making his head-turning move to Los Angeles this winter. He’s logged more than 100 career UEFA Champions League and Europa League appearances, the first of which he made while some of his new teammates were still in kindergarten.

After so long under the footballing world’s brightest spotlights, carrying a heavy burden of responsibility for both club and country, Lloris relished the opportunity to center his family and his own sense of adventure as he made his next move.

“To be transparent, after 19 years as a professional footballer in Europe, I just wanted something new, something fresh,” the Frenchman told MLSsoccer.com in a recent one-on-one conversation.

“It was always in my mind, the day I become a bit more free, because I don't have any more the national team because I retired [from Les Bleus] one year ago, so I had the freedom – I wanted to travel and to discover a new culture, a new lifestyle, a new continent, and football sometimes can provide you that type of experience.”

After he decided to leave Spurs last year amid a generational shift at the club, he fielded offers from all over the globe, some on wages even more lucrative than the seven-figure salary he was earning in North London. Yet in the end, the combined allure of life in sunny Southern California and the chance to fight for hardware in an emerging league became irresistible, even on a modest salary that’s reportedly somewhere around 1/18th of what he was making at THFC.

Lloris, incredibly, will be one of the lower-compensated starting-caliber goalkeepers in MLS this year. This move is most definitely not about the money.

“I'm so glad right now to be in California, to be in Los Angeles and to be part of LAFC,” he said, noting that he’d paid attention to his former Spurs teammate Gareth Bale’s stint with the Angelenos. “Because I can keep playing a good level of football and keep enjoying my passion and also enjoying the competition. At the same time, I can share a new life experience with my family. So it’s really great for us.

“There were options on the table, different continents, different leagues, but it was also a family decision. I arrive at one point in my career, I couldn’t be selfish, I have to share this. And when LAFC came to me, it became my priority.”

Some call it ‘the LA discount’ – the built-in appeal of experiencing firsthand the California Dream, a concept which actually predates the American version. It’s a potent recruiting advantage enjoyed by LAFC and the LA Galaxy, though it often comes at the cost of increased scrutiny and expectation.

“It's a wonderful place to live, and yes, of course it’s an attraction,” said LAFC head coach Steven Cherundolo. “I tell every new player the same thing: You will enjoy playing here, and I can give that to every player. They will enjoy their time here.