Toronto FC sign Richie Laryea from Nottingham Forest

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Richie Laryea is back at Toronto FC, as the club announced Friday they have re-acquired the Canadian international fullback from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

This is Laryea's third stint with the Reds after starring there from 2019-21, earning a transfer to Nottingham. But with minutes hard to come by, he previously spent the first half of the 2023 campaign on loan at Toronto.

In this latest Toronto move, which reunites him with head coach John Herdman from their CanMNT days, the 29-year-old is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

"We are thrilled to permanently welcome Richie and his family back to Toronto FC," general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release. "Richie embodies everything we value in a player and as a person in our new vision for TFC. His character, mentality, and commitment will be key for us as we continue to evolve as a group.

"On the field, Richie is best in class at his position in MLS and will be utilized in our system to highlight his strengths as an individual and our strengths as a team. We are looking forward to Richie battling for our club and our city for years to come."

After starting his MLS career as a midfielder for Orlando City SC, Laryea shifted to fullback in Toronto under now-LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney. That's contributed massively to his 11g/17a in 128 MLS matches, including a back-half-of-2023 loan to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Laryea has one goal in 48 caps for Canada on the international stage. He played in all three of their matches at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and projects as a potential starter for their North America 2026 World Cup squad.

"I am excited to officially welcome Richie back to Toronto FC. Our fans and everyone in the organization will be happy to see him back where he belongs," Herdman said.

"Knowing his skills, character, talent and dedication from our time together on the national stage, I am confident his presence will be pivotal in our quest for success this season. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with him again."

Laryea is Toronto's biggest offseason addition yet following deals for Honduran international defensive midfielder Deybi Flores and Ireland international center back Kevin Long. They also took forward Tyrese Spicer No. 1 overall in the SuperDraft.

TFC's new campaign begins on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Last year, they finished bottom of the overall standings.