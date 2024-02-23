Toronto FC sign defender Nicksoen Gomis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed French defender Nicksoen Gomis through the 2025 season with options for 2026-27, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old joins from Sheffield United after trialing with Toronto through the 2024 preseason.

“We are delighted to add Nicksoen to our club after a successful preseason trial,” said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez. “Nicksoen quickly demonstrated his quality in defense and integrated seamlessly into our first team environment.

"He arrives with a strong pedigree, having formative years at distinguished European platforms. We are confident he will continue to grow within the team over the 2024 season and beyond.”

A product of the Sheffield United Academy, Gomis featured for the Blades U18 and U21 sides and also spent the 2022-23 season on loan with Belgium's Beerschot, making 11 appearances for the club's U23 team and one appearance with the senior squad.

Internationally, the full back has represented France at youth level and made two appearances for the French U18 team. He joins Raoul Petretta as a left back option for head coach John Herdman.

Toronto begin the 2024 MLS regular season Feb. 25 against reigning Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free)