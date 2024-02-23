Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign forward Aaron Bibout from MLS NEXT Pro

Aaron Bibout
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have elevated forward Aaron Bibout from their MLS NEXT Pro side, the club announced Friday.

The 18-year-old joins through the 2025 MLS season with options years for 2026-27 and will occupy an international roster spot.

“Aaron is a promising young striker who came to the Galaxy via our partnership with the Kadji Sports Academy in Douala, Cameroon after making a positive impact with LA Galaxy II last season,” said LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz. “We look forward to Aaron’s continued progression with the group.”

Bibout played 27 matches (all starts) for LA Galaxy II during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, recording 14g/5a. He earned MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchday 4 honors after tallying a hat-trick and the game-winning goal in Galaxy II’s 4-3 road win over Whitecaps FC 2.

The Galaxy have invested heavily in wingers this offseason, bringing in new Designated Players Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil for a reported combined transfer fee of nearly $20 million. Bibout projects to round out depth in the striker group, joining Miguel Berry as options behind No. 9 Dejan Joveljic.

LA begin their regular season on Feb. 25 with a marquee matchup against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF (MLS Season Pass | 9 pm ET).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
