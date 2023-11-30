Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS suspends FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga

Matt Miazga - FC Cincinnati
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga for three matches and issued an undisclosed fine for his misconduct following FC Cincinnati’s match against the New York Red Bulls on November 4.

Additionally, Miazga will undergo a behavioral assessment through the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Program and may petition for a reduction in suspension based on continued commitment and compliance with any recommended treatment programs. 

The suspension will be served during the remainder of FC Cincinnati’s games during the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, with any remaining suspension served during the 2024 MLS regular season.

