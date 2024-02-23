LA Galaxy sign SuperDraft pick Tucker Lepley

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed MLS SuperDraft pick Tucker Lepley through the 2024 season with options from 2025-27, the club announced Friday.

Selected in the third round (No. 62 overall) out of UCLA, the 22-year-old midfielder impressed during the recent preseason, notching an assist in five appearances (three starts) for Greg Vanney's side.

"We are pleased to welcome Tucker to the LA Galaxy," general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. "Tucker was a priority player for us in the MLS SuperDraft and his performance during the preseason has earned him a deserved spot on the roster. We're excited to add him to the group and for him to continue his development."

Lepley joins a midfield highlighted by All-Star Riqui Puig as well as the deeper-lying Gastón Brugman and Mark Delgado.

The Galaxy officially return to action on Feb. 25 with a marquee MLS is Back showdown against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).