New York City take "huge potential" signings into 2024: Mijatović, Ojeda & Wolf

“I think one of the big challenges of MLS is if you sign the wrong player or the right player but at the wrong value, it's hard to unwind some of those decisions. And so the work that we had was significant.”

“When I look back at the roster that we were entering January of 2023 with, we were looking for six or seven starters, plus depth,” sporting director David Lee told MLSsoccer.com this week. “That's just a huge amount of work and a huge amount to get right.

But, when last year’s opener at Nashville SC arrived, head coach Nick Cushing didn’t have a full hand to play. And it showed as the club entered July with just four wins and an 11-game winless streak. The amount of quality lost wasn't fully replaced, at least not at first.

NYCFC weren’t exactly transfer-market bystanders as veterans from their MLS Cup 2021-winning group departed en masse. James Sands returned from his loan to Rangers. Santiago Rodríguez did as well, on a permanent transfer from sister side Montevideo City Torque. Right back Mitja Ilenič and goalkeeper Matt Freese , two starters nowadays, were acquired too.

“I'm really proud and pleased with where we've ended up with our group heading into Charlotte this weekend. I think it puts us in a good place. … A key part of that strategy was getting all of our business done as quickly as we possibly could.”

“We also wanted to add real quality, more depth. That was a big focus for us, to be more decisive in the market, to sign the players that we were really confident in and make those deals happen.

“That 2023 push obviously wasn't enough to get us into the playoffs, but we went into this offseason with a foundation of a team that we knew, and I think already proved, that they could compete in MLS,” Lee said. “So this winter transfer window was just totally different. The problems were totally different than what we experienced last year.

Flash forward to Saturday, when NYCFC open their 2024 season at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), and it seems lessons were heeded. The club’s made key additions in recent months and has depth in every position, hoping to return to the Eastern Conference elite after a "non-stop" window.

Form gradually improved and the goals started flowing. NYCFC were alive on Decision Day and, to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, needed to both beat Chicago Fire FC and get help from others. The first box was checked, but not the second. For the first time since the club’s 2015 expansion season, there would be no playoff soccer for The Boys in Blue.

Serbian star

One key checklist item? Acquiring rising Serbian youth international Jovan Mijatović, a striker who previously starred at Red Star Belgrade and was linked with Manchester City. He reportedly cost $8.6 million and fills a U22 Initiative spot alongside Bakrar, giving NYCFC two high-upside No. 9s.

Lee stops short of making player comparisons for Mijatović – "We have discussed names internally, but I don't want to give those names externally,” he said – but there’s clear excitement about the youngster.

“I'm sure Jovan would say, and he has said in his recruitment process, that his ambition, his goal is to play at the highest level that he possibly can,” Lee said. “So ultimately, when we discussed with him the opportunity in New York, we're trying to support him on that journey. But that doesn't mean we compromise on what impact we think he can have in terms of helping us to win trophies.

“We think that those two things can go hand-in-hand, side-by-side, and he's a player that has a huge amount of potential. I think often, when you're looking at some of these U22 players, you are looking at players who have relatively limited senior experience. Jovan is a little different in the amount of senior experience he already has for being an 18-year-old. So he's got huge potential as a striker. He's got all the attributes of a striker that can play at high levels in Europe.”

There’s also a proven path Mijatović could follow, seeing what former Golden Boot winner and Best XI honoree Taty Castellanos accomplished at NYCFC. The Argentine striker was sold to Lazio for reportedly nearly $17 million last summer after he impressed on loan at LaLiga side Girona. Reaching those heights is no guarantee, though.

“It's really important to stress to any of these young players that we might sign that the interest in playing at higher levels comes from your performance here,” Lee said. “If you don't perform well in New York, then it's very unlikely that teams come and want to acquire you.