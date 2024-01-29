Your Monday Kickoff: Which Eastern Conference teams break into the 2024 playoffs?

Orlando City SC have loaned Gastón González to Uruguayan powerhouse side Nacional through 2024 with a purchase option. The 22-year-old Argentine winger notched 0g/2a in 18 games (seven starts) last season while Orlando finished as Supporters' Shield runners-up. González initially joined the club in May 2022 as a U22 Initiative signing from Unión de Santa Fe in his native Argentina. However, he was immediately placed on the Season Injury List after suffering an ACL injury before his arrival.

The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Santiago Moreno to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option in 2027 . Moreno is entering his fourth season in Portland, having registered 10g/21a in 78 matches since arriving from Colombian side América de Cali as a U22 Initiative signing.

New York City FC have loaned midfielder Nicolás Acevedo back to Brazilian top-flight side Bahia. The new agreement runs through December 2024 with a purchase option at the end of the season, as well as an obligation to buy if certain performance-based goals are met. The 24-year-old was part of NYCFC’s MLS Cup 2021-winning team and is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL in his right knee.

Inter Miami CF are down another key player before the 2024 MLS season, announcing Saturday homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has undergone sports hernia surgery . The 18-year-old US international, who remains eligible for Argentina, is expected to be sidelined between two to three months.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

NYCFC loaning Nicolás Acevedo back out got me thinking. The Pigeons are coming off their first year without a playoff appearance since their inaugural season in 2015. In that stretch from 2016-2022, NYCFC racked up more points than any team in MLS, averaging 53.7 points per year. Their worst finish in the East came in 2020. They finished fifth.

Y’all get the point. Last year’s 11th-place finish is an extreme outlier for a club that normally has everything together. Typically, you’d assume 2024 is a year to bounce back and reclaim a spot near the top of the East, but is that in the cards for NYCFC? Or any of the teams who missed out on a playoff spot last year?

It’s MLS. We have to assume there will be weirdness and depth issues and all the things that tilt the league toward parity. But, right now, while we’re still basing all of our opinions on loose depth charts in a spreadsheet every journalist in the MLS community seems to have access to (not a joke), the East is incredibly stacked. We’re talking Best Conference Ever kind of stacked. Teams 1-6 in the standings last year all appear to be good enough to be right back near the top of the standings. Seventh-place Nashville are banking on DP forward Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar’s back holding up a little too much to consider them a contender, but they’re going to play a high-floor style that will keep them in the conversation. Where’s the room for everyone else?