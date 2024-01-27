MLS preseason 2024: Emil Forsberg scores must-see golazo for Red Bulls

Superstar winter signing Emil Forsberg provided the must-see moment of the 2024 MLS preseason so far with a long-range golazo from beyond midfield in the New York Red Bulls' 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire.
See how all active MLS teams fared during a busy Saturday.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, FK TSC 2
Brian White scored his first goal of the 2024 season, but the Vancouver Whitecaps conceded twice inside the final seven minutes to fall to FK TSC at Marbella Football Center in Spain.
White, who returned from US men's national team camp, got on the end of a Luis Martins free kick delivery to deflect past the FK TSC goalkeeper to put the 'Caps in front.
Goals
- 67' - VAN - Brian White
- 83' - FK TSC
- 89' - FK TSC
Lineups
- 1H: Yohei Takaoka - Javain Brown, Ranko Veselinović, Tristan Blackmon - Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, Ryan Raposo - Alessandro Schöpf - Ryan Gauld, Damir Kreilach, Fafà Picault
- 2H: Yohei Takaoka (Joe Bendik, 62') - Mathías Laborda, Ranko Veselinović (Belal Halbouni, 62'), Tristan Blackmon (Luis Martins, 62') - Sebastian Berhalter (Eliot Goldthorp, 62'), Andrés Cubas (Jeevan Badwal, 62'), Ryan Raposo (Jay Herdman, 62') - Alessandro Schöpf (J.C. Ngando, 62') - Ryan Gauld, Brian White, Levonte Johnson
New York Red Bulls 2, Chicago Fire FC 2
Forsberg's world class technique was on full display at the IMG Academy, as the Red Bulls battled the Fire to a 2-2 draw.
New Chicago forward Tom Barlow, acquired this offseason in a trade with RBNY, fittingly scored against his old club.
Goals
- 38' - RBNY - Emil Forsberg
- 41' - CHI - Brian Gutiérrez
- 71' - CHI - Tom Barlow
- 79' - RBNY - Elias Manoel
Lineups
- RBNY 1H: Ryan Meara - Ronald Donkor, Kyle Duncan, Daniel Edelman, Emil Forsberg, Roald Mitchell, Dylan Nealis, Serge Ngoma, Andrés Reyes, Omar Valencia, Dante Vanzeir
- RBNY 2H: Ryan Meara - Frankie Amaya, Wiki Carmona, Julian Hall, Elias Manoel, Juan Jose Mina, Sean Nealis, Aidan O'Connor, Curtis Ofori, Mohammed Sofo, Peter Stroud
- CHI XI: No lineups provided
Philadelphia Union 3, New York City FC 1
Second-half goals from Nathan Harriel, Francis Westfield and Julián Carranza gave the Philadelphia Union their first win of the preseason Saturday against NYCFC in a closed-door scrimmage at Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex.
Goals
- NYC
- PHI - Nathan Harriel
- PHI - Julián Carranza
- PHI - Francis Westfield
Lineups
- PHI 1H: Andre Blake - Kai Wagner, Damion Lowe, Jack Elliott, Olivier Mbaizo - Jesús Bueno, Daniel Gazdag, Quinn Sullivan, Jack McGlynn - Joaquín Torres, Julián Carranza
- PHI 2H: Andre Blake - Kai Wagner, Damion Lowe, Jack Elliott, Nathan Harriel - José Martínez, Daniel Gazdag, Quinn Sullivan, Jack McGlynn - Julián Carranza, Chris Donovan
- NYC XI: No lineups provided
FC Dallas 4, New Mexico United 1
Three goals in as many minutes set FC Dallas on their way to a comfortable 4-1 win over USL Championship side New Mexico United.
Herbert Endeley, Eugene Ansah, Liam Fraser and Paul Arriola all found the back of the net for FCD during Saturday's closed-door scrimmage at Toyota Stadium.
Goals
- 26' - DAL - Herbert Endeley
- 29' - NMX - Zico Bailey
- 71' - DAL - Eugene Ansah
- 73' - DAL - Liam Fraser
- 74' - DAL - Paul Arriola
Lineups
- DAL 1H: Jimmy Maurer - Turner Humphrey, Omar Gonzalez, Sebastien Ibeagha, Marco Farfan, Herbert Endeley - Nolan Norris, Asier Illarramendi - Enes Sali, Sebastian Lletget - Logan Farrington
- DAL 2H: Antonio Carrera - Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Amet Korça - Isaiah Parker, Bernard Kamungo, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Liam Fraser - Paul Arriola, Diego García, Eugene Ansah
Orlando City SC 1, Flamengo 1
Orlando shared the spoils with their legendary Brazilian opponent, playing to a 1-1 draw at Inter&Co Stadium.
Loanee-turned-permanent acquisition Iván Angulo salvaged the result for the Lions just before the break after Pedro gave Flamengo the early lead.
Goals
- 13' - FLA - Pedro
- 41' - ORL - Iván Angulo
Lineups
- ORL starting XI: Pedro Gallese (Mason Stajduhar, 58') - Dagur Thórhallsson (Zakaria Taifi, 79'), Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson (Thomas Williams, 72'), Rafael Santos (Kyle Smith, 58') - Nicolás Lodeiro (Ramiro Enrique, 58'), Wilder Cartagena (Shakur Mohammed, 64'), Jeorgio Kocevski (Felipe Martins, 58') - Iván Angulo (Wilfredo Rivera, 72'), Facundo Torres (Michael Halliday, 64'), Duncan McGuire (Jack Lynn, 64')
Portland Timbers 1, Phoenix Rising FC 0
Antony's lone goal was all the Portland Timbers needed to earn a 1-0 win at USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC in their first official scrimmage of the 2024 preseason.
Goals
- POR - Antony
Lineups
- POR 1H: Maxime Crépeau - Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic, Kamal Miller, Jaden Jones-Riley, Diego Chara, Eryk Williamson, Marvin Loría, Santiago Moreno, Felipe Mora, Antony
- POR 2H: James Pantemis - Harvey Neville, Miguel Araujo, Eric Miller, Sawyer Jura, Cristhian Paredes, David Ayala, Dairon Asprilla, Nathan Fogaça, Sean Rea, Tega Ikoba
Atlanta United 2, Birmingham Legion FC 1
Goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Nick Firmino gave Atlanta United a 2-1 win over USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC in their preseason opener.
Goals
- 20' - ATL - Giorgos Giakoumakis
- 22' - ATL - Nick Firmino
- 42' - BHM - Enzo Martinez
Lineups
- ATL 1H: Brad Guzan (Josh Cohen, 31') - Ronald Hernández (Daniel Russo, 31'), Derrick Williams (Luis Abram, 31'), Stian Gregersen (Noah Cobb, 31'), Aiden McFadden (Brooks Lennon, 31'), Tristan Muyumba (Jay Fortune, 31'), Javier Armas (Dax McCarty, 31'), Nick Firmino (Tyler Wolff, 31'), Luke Brennan (Derrick Etienne Jr, 31'), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Saba Lobjanidze, 31'), Xande Silva (Jamal Thiaré, 31')
- ATL 2H: Josh Cohen (Quentin Westberg, 61') - Daniel Russo (Dominik Chong Qui, 61'), Luis Abram (Kaiden Moore, 61'), Noah Cobb (Efraín Morales, 61'), Brooks Lennon (Matt Edwards, 61'), Jay Fortune (Julian Bretous, 61'), Dax McCarty (Noble Okello, 61'), Tyler Wolff (Rocket Ritarita, 61'), Derrick Etienne Jr. (Cooper Sanchez, 61'), Saba Lobjanidze (Owen Koutsos, 61'), Jamal Thiaré (Ashton Gordon, 61')
Minnesota United 1, CF Montréal 1
Victor Wanyama struck five minutes from time to cancel out Loïc Mesanvi's opener and salvage a 1-1 draw for CF Montréal against Minnesota United at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona.
Goals
- 66' - MIN - Loïc Mesanvi
- 85' - MTL - Victor Wanyama
Lineups
- MIN 1H: Dayne St. Clair - DJ Taylor, Michael Boxall, Miguel Tapias, Joseph Rosales, Kervin Arriaga, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod, Sang Bin Jeong, Darius Randell, Jordan Adebayo-Smith
- MIN 2H: Clint Irwin (Fred Emmings, 79') - Zarek Valentin, Hugo Bacharach, Morris Duggan, Devin Padelford, Wil Trapp, Carlos Harvey (Moses Nyeman, 82'), Alejandro Bran, Caden Clark, Loïc Mesanvi, Patrick Weah
- MTL 1H: Sebastian Breza - George Campbell, Ousman Jabang, Sergei Kozlovskiy, Ruan, Ariel Lassiter, Mathieu Choinière, Samuel Piette, Rida Zouhir, Bryce Duke, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
- MTL 2H: Jonathan Sirois - Gabriele Corbo, Joel Waterman, Joaquín Sosa, Matteo Schiavoni (Grayson Doody, 76'), Ilias Iliadis, Victor Wanyama, Nathan Saliba, Sunusi Ibrahim (Jesse Saputo, 70'), Mason Toye, Mahala Opoku