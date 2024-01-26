Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign Santiago Moreno to contract extension

The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Santiago Moreno to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option in 2027, the club announced Friday.

Moreno is entering his fourth season in Portland, having registered 10g/21a in 78 matches since arriving from Colombian side América de Cali as a U22 Initiative signing.

"Santi has become an influential component of our attack since joining Portland as a young player a few years ago," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said of the 23-year-old.

"He has taken necessary steps in his maturation on and off the field, which has been vital for his growth. Santi has the capability to continue to raise his level, and we’re excited to see him become an even more significant contributor to our group moving forward.”

Moreno, who has played twice for Colombia's senior national team, joins Evander, Antony, Dairon Asprilla and Felipe Mora as key pieces in Portland's attack. The Timbers also have two Designated Player slots to utilize.

Now led by head coach Phil Neville, Portland return to action on Feb. 24 vs. the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

