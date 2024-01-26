Portland Timbers sign Santiago Moreno to contract extension

"Santi has become an influential component of our attack since joining Portland as a young player a few years ago," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said of the 23-year-old.

"He has taken necessary steps in his maturation on and off the field, which has been vital for his growth. Santi has the capability to continue to raise his level, and we’re excited to see him become an even more significant contributor to our group moving forward.”