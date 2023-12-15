Atlanta United sign homegrown defender Garrison Tubbs

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed homegrown center back Garrison Tubbs through the 2024 MLS season with options from 2025-27, the club announced Friday.

Tubbs, 21, came through the Atlanta United Academy before spending the past four seasons in college soccer at ACC powerhouse Wake Forest University. In 2023, Tubbs was named a First-Team All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year – finishing with 3g/5a in 68 career games.

Before heading to Wake Forest, Dubbs was part of Atlanta’s U-17s and U-19s. He also featured in 12 matches for Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship.

“Garrison has earned this homegrown contract with his play on the field over the past several seasons,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He joined our Academy at the U-17 level and steadily progressed through our ranks, earning playing time with Atlanta United 2 before going to college. He then joined a great program at Wake Forest and has continued to improve year over year.

“We always talk about the different pathways to earning a professional contract and every player has to find the path that works for them. Garrison excelled at Wake Forest for four seasons and has earned this opportunity.”

As of now, Atlanta’s roster includes Peru international Luis Abram and homegrowns Noah Cobb and Efraín Morales as center backs. USMNT standout Miles Robinson could return, but is eligible for free agency.

In 2024, Atlanta are hoping to build off a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. They fell in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against eventual champions Columbus Crew.