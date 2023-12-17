FIFA 2025 Club World Cup dates: Which teams have qualified?

The expanded FIFA 2025 Club World Cup will be held from June 15 to July 13, the game's governing body has confirmed, setting up a 29-day spectacle across the United States.
So far, 19 of the 32 participants have been confirmed.
Team
Country
Pathway
Al Ahly
Egypt
2020-21 & 2022-23 CAF Champions League
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia
2021 AFC Champions League
Auckland City
New Zealand
Ranking pathway (Oceania)
CF Monterrey
Mexico
2021 Concacaf Champions Cup
Chelsea
England
2020-21 UEFA Champions League
Club León
Mexico
2023 Concacaf Champions Cup
Bayern München
Germany
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
FC Porto
Portugal
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Flamengo
Brazil
2022 Copa Libertadores
Fluminense
Brazil
2023 Copa Libertadores
Inter Milan
Italy
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Manchester City
England
2022-23 UEFA Champions League
Palmeiras
Brazil
2021 Copa Libertadores
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Real Madrid
Spain
2021-22 UEFA Champions League
Seattle Sounders
USA
2022 Concacaf Champions Cup
SL Benfica
Portugal
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Urawa Red Diamonds
Japan
2022 AFC Champions League
Wydad AC
Morocco
2021-22 CAF Champions League
As many as three (3) Major League Soccer teams will feature, with only Seattle Sounders FC guaranteed to compete after their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title. The 2024 CCC winner will also get a spot (10 MLS teams are competing), while the final slot is allocated to a club from the host country.
Tournament format
- Group stage: eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format
- Top two teams per group progress to the Round of 16
- Single-match knockout stage from the Round of 16 to the final
- No third-place playoff
Via champions pathway (Concacaf Champions Cup)
- 2021: CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- 2022: Seattle Sounders FC (USA)
- 2023: Club León (Mexico)
- 2024: To be confirmed
Host nation club
- To be confirmed
Via champions pathway (UEFA Champions League)
- 2020-21: Chelsea (England)
- 2021-22: Real Madrid (Spain)
- 2022-23: Manchester City (England)
- 2023-24: To be confirmed
Via ranking pathway
- Bayern München (Germany)
- Paris Saint-Germain (France)
- Inter Milan (Italy)
- FC Porto (Portugal)
- SL Benfica (Portugal)
- To be confirmed
- To be confirmed
- To be confirmed
Via champions pathway (Copa Libertadores)
- 2021: Palmeiras (Brazil)
- 2022: Flamengo (Brazil)
- 2023: Fluminense (Brazil)
- 2024: To be confirmed
Via ranking pathway
- To be confirmed
- To be confirmed
Via champions pathway (AFC Champions League)
- 2021: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
- 2022: Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
- 2023-24: To be confirmed
Via ranking pathway
- To be confirmed
Via champions pathway (CAF Champions League)
- 2020-21 and 2022-23: Al Ahly (Egypt)
- 2021-22: Wydad AC (Morocco)
- 2023-24: To be confirmed
Via ranking pathway
- To be confirmed
Via ranking pathway
- Auckland City (New Zealand)