DC United select Ethan Dobbelaere in End-of-Year Waivers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have selected midfielder Ethan Dobbelaere from the End-of-Year-Waiver List, the club announced Friday.

Dobbelaere made 19 appearances (six starts) in three-plus seasons for Seattle Sounders FC after signing a homegrown player deal midway through 2020. Dobbelaere has also featured regularly for Tacoma Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro and represented the United States at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Seattle declined his contract option earlier this month.

"Ethan is a versatile player who can play either in the midfield or as a defender," Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer, said in a release.

"He has a great understanding of the game and still has a high ceiling for development at just 21 years old. He will add important depth to our roster ahead of 2024 and we’re excited to integrate him with the squad in preseason."

Dobbelaere joins as D.C. United refresh their roster for 2024. They're searching for a new head coach, too, after mutually parting ways with Wayne Rooney following a 12th-place Eastern Conference finish in 2023.

The Black-and-Red last qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019.