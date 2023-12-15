FC Dallas sign Tomas Pondeca from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have signed midfielder Tomas Pondeca through the 2025 MLS season with options from 2026-27, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old becomes the second North Texas SC open trialist to sign with FCD's first team, following in the footsteps of 2023 breakout star Bernard Kamungo.
Pondeca had a standout debut season with FCD's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, recording 4g/3a over 23 matches.
Before beginning his professional career, Pondeca earned All-American honors while playing for Flower Mound (Texas) High School. He's also played extensively for the US men’s futsal national team, helping them qualify for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.
FC Dallas finished seventh in the Western Conference standings in 2023, reaching the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second-straight season.
