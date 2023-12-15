Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign Tomas Pondeca from MLS NEXT Pro

Tomas Pondeca - FC Dallas transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Tomas Pondeca through the 2025 MLS season with options from 2026-27, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old becomes the second North Texas SC open trialist to sign with FCD's first team, following in the footsteps of 2023 breakout star Bernard Kamungo.

Pondeca had a standout debut season with FCD's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, recording 4g/3a over 23 matches.

Before beginning his professional career, Pondeca earned All-American honors while playing for Flower Mound (Texas) High School. He's also played extensively for the US men’s futsal national team, helping them qualify for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

FC Dallas finished seventh in the Western Conference standings in 2023, reaching the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second-straight season.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Tomas Pondeca

Related Stories

Sporting Kansas City sign Honduran forward Alenis Vargas
Atlanta United sign homegrown defender Garrison Tubbs
DC United select Ethan Dobbelaere in End-of-Year Waivers
Video
Video
SuperDraft 2024! How does it fit into MLS?
4:53
Extratime

SuperDraft 2024! How does it fit into MLS?
Concacaf Champions Cup 2024! Which MLS team got the best draw?
6:31
Extratime

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024! Which MLS team got the best draw?
Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
5:34
Extratime

Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
2:28
Extratime

MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
More Video