MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas: How to watch & what to know

The MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas is set for Tuesday, December 19 (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Here’s everything you need to know about the offseason roster-building mechanism that sees collegiate players enter the professional ranks – how to watch, eligible players and more.
Streaming MLS SuperDraft 2024
The broadcast will take place at the MLS Season Pass studios in New York City and will be hosted by Andrew Wiebe alongside Sacha Kljestan, Miguel Gallardo, Kaylyn Kyle, Devon Kerr and Matt Doyle. The show will feature live look-ins inside club draft headquarters, video feeds and interviews with draftees.
In addition to the live show, all three rounds of draft will be available on the MLS SuperDraft Tracker with updates for each selection available in real time.
Player eligible list: Nearly 400 players are available for selection to all 29 MLS clubs.
The SuperDraft has three rounds, with each team allowed one pick per round – 87 total this year.
The first pick goes to Toronto FC, the team with the fewest 2023 regular-season points, followed by the other teams that did not qualify for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. The remaining positions are ranked by the fewest regular-season points among the teams that were eliminated in the same round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Here is the current top 10:
- Toronto FC
- Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids^
- Austin FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United
- New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal
^ Colorado acquired the No. 4 overall selection in the 2024 SuperDraft via a trade with the LA Galaxy.
The order can be found at the Draft Tracker.
For the first time in MLS history, the list of players eligible for selection includes a broader range of promising young talent:
- Players who are currently collegiate sophomores, juniors and above.
- Previously, only players who were collegiate seniors and above, along with Generation adidas signings, were eligible for selection.
- College players will also still be able to sign Generation adidas contracts (freshmen and above).
MLS clubs may draft players from a list of eligible players that may include:
- Players who are collegiate sophomores and above
- Generation adidas players
- Any former college player who departed college with remaining eligibility since the conclusion of the college season approximately one (1) year prior to the SuperDraft (i.e., since the conclusion of the 2022 college season) in order to compete as a professional in a league domestically (e.g., USL, NISA, CPL)
- Any other players specifically made available by the league (such as pre-signed College seniors or pre-signed internationals).
In recent years, top college soccer players who are still in MLS include:
- Orlando City SC forward Duncan McGuire (2023; No. 6 overall)
- FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano (2022; No. 2 overall)
- Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (2022; No. 12 overall)
- Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira (2021; No. 1 overall)
- Nashville SC defender Jack Maher (2020; No. 2 overall)