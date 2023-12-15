Sporting Kansas City sign Honduran forward Alenis Vargas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have acquired forward Alenis Vargas from second-division Costa Rican side Futbol Consultants Desamparados, the club announced Friday.

Vargas, 20, has signed through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.

The Honduran native previously spent the 2023 season on loan at Sporting Kansas City II, their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. He recorded 6g/5a in 21 appearances, helping SKC’s second team reach the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Vargas didn’t begin playing competitive soccer until he was 16. He’s capable of playing as a striker and a winger, adding depth to an attack that’s led by Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell and Dániel Sallói.

This past season, Sporting KC made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the Western Conference’s No. 8 seed, emerging from a 10-game winless start.