Your Monday Kickoff: Do Messi, Busquets make Miami instant playoff contenders?

One day after Lionel Messi formally signed with Inter Miami CF, legendary defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets has also joined the Major League Soccer club . Busquets, announced Sunday as the Herons’ latest summer addition, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season. He will occupy a Designated Player spot for Inter Miami.

Which, of course, means we know absolutely nothing about any of these teams or this league. Gotta give it like two more months. Maybe more. We still have some thoughts and questions though. Let’s talk it out.

We’re officially all the way to the All-Star Game presented by Target and Leagues Cup. We’re well over halfway into the season. Most teams have less than one-third of their games left. The season is practically done.

Messi, Martino, Busquets, Miami. Everyone is in place, Pub Subs made and distributed, and now it’s time for them to actually take the field. On Friday night they’ll host Liga MX’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup and a new era is set to begin in earnest.

There’s not a ton to add that hasn’t already been said. As transformative as it will be for the league, it’s unclear how transformative it will be immediately for an Inter Miami team that has 18 points through 22 games. At least in the short term. Miami will obviously continue to bring in excellent players who are eager to play with Messi and for Tata.

Just to rehash though, they’re going to need about 42-45 points to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs this year. And that’s just for one of the play-in game spots. They’ll at least need to be on a 2.0 points-per-game pace from here on out, and even that may not be enough. Only FC Cincinnati are averaging 2.0 points per game or better right now. Inter Miami are essentially going to have to transform into the second-best team in the league for the final 12 games. Sounds ominous, right?

But if you break it down into a run of eight wins and four losses, it doesn’t seem totally implausible, does it? Not with Messi. Not with Busquets. And not with Miami potentially adding more reinforcements and maybe even returning a player or two from injury.

Maybe even more important, the final 12 games aren’t exactly a gauntlet. Six of the 12 teams they’ll face are currently in eighth place or better. Half of their games are at home. And they play six-pointers with multiple Eastern Conference teams chasing one of the final playoff spots. Things are set up well all considered.

It’s not just about making the playoffs, though. On Aug. 23 they’ll head to Cincinnati for the U.S. Open Cup semifinal. They’re two games away from a Concacaf Champions Cup spot with Messi on their side. Taking home the club’s first trophy would be big for the club. A chance at making a Champions Cup run will likely feel a lot more plausible after a full offseason of moves. And, most notably, there would be a chance to see the greatest player of all time have to deal with the most Concacaf-y Concacaf moments possible, and it would be hilarious and I’ve never wanted anything more.