Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

It’s a numbers game for the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 26 with the four nominees — a No. 6 and three No. 10s — proving the highest quality of goals aren’t just scored by No. 9s.

Jose Martinez: The hard-tackling Venezuelan defensive midfielder hadn’t scored an goal in his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Union. He’s now struck for two and both were AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees (Martinez was the runaway winner in Matchday 20 for a spectacular, long-range blast). He was a bit closer to goal this time, but a first-time volley off a chipped service from Quinn Sullivan from the edge of the six-yard box that set the tone in a 2-1 home win over New York City FC was stunning nonetheless. 

Emanuel Reynoso: The Minnesota United maestro is usually setting up his teammates for goals, but this time the Argentine No. 10 was on the end of a picturesque well-worked tiki-taka goal, guiding in a Kervin Arriaga lofted pass for the opening goal of a 1-1 draw against LAFC. It was Reynoso's fourth goal in just seven appearances this season. 

Eduard Löwen: The German midfielder put the finishing touches on St. Louis CITY SC’s dominant 3-0 home win over Inter Miami CF, curling a free kick over the Herons’ five-man wall and into the upper corner of the net. It was Löwen's sixth goal of the year for the expansion side, which enters the Leagues Cup break atop the Western Conference. 

Lucas Zelarayán: The Armenian international already has won Goal of the Matchday for a stoppage-time winner from nearly 61 yards in a 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC in Matchday 18. And now the Columbus Crew No. 10 is a nominee again for a thunderous first-time strike from well outside the 18-yard box. It was Zelarayán’s second goal of the match, a tying strike in what would be a 3-2 loss to the host Portland Timbers.

Check out all of the nominees below:

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes' Miguel Trauco wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26
Your Sunday Kickoff: Lionel Messi to be unveiled tonight in Miami, final MLS results before Leagues Cup
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Lionel Messi to be unveiled tonight in Miami, final MLS results before Leagues Cup
USMNT hopeful: RSL's Diego Luna can "achieve some great things"

USMNT hopeful: RSL's Diego Luna can "achieve some great things"
Nashville SC must "ask some questions" amid red cards, worsening slump

Nashville SC must "ask some questions" amid red cards, worsening slump
Tata Martino addresses Lionel Messi signing with Inter Miami
Messi Joins Inter Miami

Tata Martino addresses Lionel Messi signing with Inter Miami
Bienvenido Messi: How to watch, stream Primetime event on MLS Season Pass
Messi Joins Inter Miami

Bienvenido Messi: How to watch, stream Primetime event on MLS Season Pass
More News
Video
Video
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:39

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 26!
2:12

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 26!
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy | July 15, 2023
6:54

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy | July 15, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Columbus Crew | July 15, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Columbus Crew | July 15, 2023
More Video