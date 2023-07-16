Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26

It’s a numbers game for the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 26 with the four nominees — a No. 6 and three No. 10s — proving the highest quality of goals aren’t just scored by No. 9s.

Jose Martinez: The hard-tackling Venezuelan defensive midfielder hadn’t scored an goal in his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Union. He’s now struck for two and both were AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees (Martinez was the runaway winner in Matchday 20 for a spectacular, long-range blast). He was a bit closer to goal this time, but a first-time volley off a chipped service from Quinn Sullivan from the edge of the six-yard box that set the tone in a 2-1 home win over New York City FC was stunning nonetheless.

Emanuel Reynoso: The Minnesota United maestro is usually setting up his teammates for goals, but this time the Argentine No. 10 was on the end of a picturesque well-worked tiki-taka goal, guiding in a Kervin Arriaga lofted pass for the opening goal of a 1-1 draw against LAFC. It was Reynoso's fourth goal in just seven appearances this season.

Eduard Löwen: The German midfielder put the finishing touches on St. Louis CITY SC’s dominant 3-0 home win over Inter Miami CF, curling a free kick over the Herons’ five-man wall and into the upper corner of the net. It was Löwen's sixth goal of the year for the expansion side, which enters the Leagues Cup break atop the Western Conference.