Arsenal roster for 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal have revealed their superstar-laden traveling roster for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held July 19 at D.C. United’s Audi Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Aaron Ramsdale
  • Alex Rúnarsson
  • Karl Hein

DEFENDERS (9)

  • William Saliba
  • Kieran Tierney
  • Ben White
  • Gabriel Magalhães
  • Jurriën Timber
  • Jakub Kiwior
  • Rob Holding
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu
  • Auston Trusty

MIDFIELDERS (11)

  • Bukayo Saka
  • Martin Ødegaard
  • Jorginho
  • Fábio Vieira
  • Mohamed Elneny
  • Kai Havertz
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • Declan Rice
  • Amario Cozier-Duberry
  • Emile Smith Rowe
  • Thomas Partey

FORWARDS (6)

  • Gabriel Jesus
  • Gabriel Martinelli
  • Eddie Nketiah
  • Leandro Trossard
  • Folarin Balogun
  • Marquinhos

Players are subject to change.

Skills Challenge

On July 18, one day prior to the All-Star Game, many Arsenal players will also feature in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Full Skills Challenge rosters

Roster notes

Arsenal had one of the busiest, and most fruitful, offseasons in recent memory, as owner Stan Kroenke (who also owns the Colorado Rapids in MLS) went all out to sign players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurriën Timber.

All three players are featured on the Gunners' All-Star Game roster, and fans may be particularly excited to catch a glimpse at Rice, who recently signed from West Ham United in a reported club-record £105 million deal.

Recent US men's national team convert Folarin Balogun also makes the trip to D.C., just one month after his excellent showing for the Yanks in their Concacaf Nations League-winning run. The young striker is joined by a fellow American in defender Auston Trusty, who's back with Arsenal after a productive season on loan with Birmingham City in the English Championship.

The MLS All-Star Game comes in the middle of Arsenal's preseason schedule, as Mikel Arteta's side looks to build on a successful 2022-23 campaign that saw them finish just five points shy of treble-winning Manchester City for the English Premier League title.

MLS All-Star Game Matchday

