Arsenal roster for 2023 MLS All-Star Game

On July 18, one day prior to the All-Star Game, many Arsenal players will also feature in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Roster notes

Arsenal had one of the busiest, and most fruitful, offseasons in recent memory, as owner Stan Kroenke (who also owns the Colorado Rapids in MLS) went all out to sign players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurriën Timber.

All three players are featured on the Gunners' All-Star Game roster, and fans may be particularly excited to catch a glimpse at Rice, who recently signed from West Ham United in a reported club-record £105 million deal.

Recent US men's national team convert Folarin Balogun also makes the trip to D.C., just one month after his excellent showing for the Yanks in their Concacaf Nations League-winning run. The young striker is joined by a fellow American in defender Auston Trusty, who's back with Arsenal after a productive season on loan with Birmingham City in the English Championship.