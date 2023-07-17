Who were the best young-player performers in Matchdays 25 & 26?

Several of the teams who’ll enter the break with positive momentum did so via the craft and graft of youngsters. We’ll start with a certain white-hot club up in the mountains who haven’t lost in nine games, thanks in large part to…

With the advent of the newly expanded Leagues Cup looming, the past week’s performances in league action are likely to linger on the mind – for better or worse – as MLS pauses its regular season for a month to focus on the meetup with Liga MX.

It’s our pleasure to introduce you to the reigning Player of the Matchday , bagger of a brace in the 3-1 thumping of the New York Red Bulls . Oh, and also the youngest player in RSL history to score multiple goals in a game... [checks notes] ahhh, yes, and it says here he’s ALSO also the only player age 20 or younger to tab three goals and three assists in MLS in 2023.

With growing incision of movement and composure around goal in addition to his obvious silky slickness on the ball, “Moon Boy” is shining like never before, and it’s powered unheralded Salt Lake up to third place in the Western Conference table after a four-point week. Luna also played two key passes in the midweek draw at Sporting KC and churned out the defensive work that RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni is demanding of him.

“He's got a lot of tools that you can't teach. They're innate, like the way his brain works about soccer, the passes that he makes, the way he sees the game,” mused Mastroeni, who as most readers will know is no soft touch in this department, on Saturday. “He's got a great perspective on what this game's all about, and he's showing it every day in training.”