Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named Player of the Matchday

At 19 years and 311 days old, Luna became the youngest player in club history to register a multiple-goal effort after scoring the first two goals of the match. The result put the Claret-and-Cobalt in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference (10W-7L-7D, 37 points) ahead of the MLS regular season break for Leagues Cup .

Coming off a solid performance for the United States during their run to the quarterfinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup this spring, Luna has carried his form back to Real Salt Lake, who have extended their unbeaten run to nine games. The Northern California native is the only player aged 20 or younger to reach three goals and three assists this season. He is also only the second teenager to record a brace in 2023, along with Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley.