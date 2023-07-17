Lionel Messi signing "dream come true" for Inter Miami owners Beckham, Mas

Few people can appreciate the transformative moment of global superstar Lionel Messi joining Major League Soccer like David Beckham. That’s because, back in 2007, he was the global superstar who made a similar move when signing with the LA Galaxy .

“This is a city that’s built on dreams, hard work, sacrifice and emblazoned in our jersey is a saying that says ‘freedom to dream.’ And that will always be this team’s mantra,” Mas told the crowd. “Today, a new journey and a new chapter starts. … We promised this city that we would dream, that we would sign the best players in the world and the best player in the world. Tonight that dream comes true.”

The moment was personally gratifying for Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas, who was born and raised in Miami.

“Tonight is a typical Miami welcome for one of the greatest players to have ever played the game and the fact that we have our fans in here celebrating this moment,” the Inter Miami co-owner said during the Apple TV broadcast. “My commitment in 2007 was to the sport and to building the sport in this country.”

And that moment helped put the wheels in motion for Sunday night, when fans packed DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, braving pouring South Florida rains for the long-awaited unveiling of Messi in an Inter Miami CF jersey.

Beckham and Mas both committed to making waves in the global soccer market from the time Inter Miami joined MLS as an expansion side ahead of the 2020 season.

They’ve taken that to a different level when the signings of Messi and Sergio Busquets, longtime FC Barcelona teammates, were announced this weekend.

“We are building a special club here at Inter Miami, a club that represents this special place and its people. And it's a club that cares about the community it serves,” Beckham told the fans in attendance. “Our fans are what make Inter Miami unique. We are so grateful for your faith, your passion and your energy. Together, we will create unforgettable memories.

“Like all of you, I cannot wait to see Leo take the field in our colors. Ladies and gentlemen, the next chapter of our story starts here.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has stated his desire, a vision to have Major League Soccer become one of the greatest soccer leagues in the world. The signing of the greatest player of all time takes that vision “to an entirely new level,” Garber said.

“Imagine what this is going to do to the rest of the soccer world. You all know, you are really reporting on our league, this idea that we're a player in the global marketplace, selling players that are developed as homegrown players, being attractive to some of the best players in the world, having a market that in essence is attracting the interests of the rest of the world,” Garber said on the Apple TV broadcast.