Team of the Matchday: Who stood out before MLS All-Star Week?

Jonathan Sigal

The New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake landed big Matchday 26 results, soaring into the month-long regular-season pause caused by the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and Leagues Cup.

New England have three starters in the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi, with midfielders Carles Gil (0g/2a) and Ian Harkes (2g/0a) joined by goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (four saves) after a 4-0 thumping of D.C. United continued their home dominance.

Salt Lake’s unbeaten stretch reached nine games (6W-0L-3D) following a 3-1 home win over the New York Red Bulls, powered by huge performances from midfielder Diego Luna (2g/0a) and winger Jefferson Savarino (1g/1a).

Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY SC, with center back Tim Parker (1g/0a) stepping up, rebounded via a 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF. Meanwhile, Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati got another MVP-type game from midfielder Luciano Acosta (1g/1a) in their 3-1 win over nine-man Nashville SC.

Ryan Gauld (2g/0a) continued his sterling season for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, igniting a 4-2 victory that halted the resurgent LA Galaxy. Dairon Asprilla (2g/0a) had another Mr. Clutch game for the Portland Timbers, leading a 3-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Crew.

CF Montréal center back Joel Waterman (0g/1a) was key in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC, and Orlando City SC center back Antônio Carlos (1g/0a) began his side’s 2-1 win at Atlanta United. Head coach Oscar Pareja “oversees” the group as Orlando won three of four league games this month.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Djordje Petrovic (NE) - Tim Parker (STL), Joel Waterman (MTL), Antônio Carlos (ORL) - Carles Gil (NE), Diego Luna (RSL), Ian Harkes (NE), Luciano Acosta (CIN) - Jefferson Savarino (RSL), Dairon Asprilla (POR), Ryan Gauld (VAN)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: Roman Bürki (STL), Santiago Arias (CIN), Miguel Navarro (CHI), Jose Martínez (PHI), Mauricio Pereyra (ORL), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Lucas Zelarayán (CLB), Ethan Finlay (ATX), Bernard Kamungo (DAL)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal Djordje Petrovic Tim Parker Joel Waterman Antonio Carlos Carles Gil Diego Luna Ian Harkes Luciano Acosta Dairon Asprilla Jefferson Savarino Ryan Gauld

