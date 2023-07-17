MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Washington, D.C.

As part of MLS All-Star Week, MLS WORKS , U.S. Hunger, and Target teamed up with fans, Target Team members and their families, and All-Star guests to pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need Sunday in Washington, D.C. at the MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target.

Volunteers worked side-by-side to pack the meals for local children and families in need.

“What people have to understand is that food insecurities are everywhere and it's so important that we find ways to feed our community," said D.C. United President of Business Operations, Danita Johnson, during the event. "It's so important to leave a community better, making sure that we're adding value to the places where we come and serve. Programs like these do just that."

MLS greats Jaime Moreno, Eddie Pope, Joe Cannon and Nick Rimando were also in attendance to ensure the goal of packing 100,000 healthy meals was met.