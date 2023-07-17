MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target helps address food insecurity in Washington, D.C.

As part of MLS All-Star Week, MLS WORKS, U.S. Hunger, and Target teamed up with fans, Target Team members and their families, and All-Star guests to pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families in need Sunday in Washington, D.C. at the MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target.
Volunteers worked side-by-side to pack the meals for local children and families in need.
“What people have to understand is that food insecurities are everywhere and it's so important that we find ways to feed our community," said D.C. United President of Business Operations, Danita Johnson, during the event. "It's so important to leave a community better, making sure that we're adding value to the places where we come and serve. Programs like these do just that."
MLS greats Jaime Moreno, Eddie Pope, Joe Cannon and Nick Rimando were also in attendance to ensure the goal of packing 100,000 healthy meals was met.
“We want to move faster and faster to make it to that 100,000 goal we're trying to set today,” Pope said. “When you think about the number of meals we go through as individuals, imagine a whole family, and you have to provide that for your kids, for your husband, your wife every day. I mean, to do something like this it's a great feeling."
In the D.C. area, one in 10 people are food insecure, which highlights the importance for D.C. United to support on solving for insecurity issues in their community. The meal of choice on Sunday was red lentil jambalaya, a type of meal rich in protein that can be cooked in various and accessible ways.
"It means a lot that not only are we coming in and we're having a good time, but we're partnering to make a big difference in the community," said Lillian Weaver, Senior Lead for U.S. Hunger. "We're not just coming in, we're just not playing soccer but we're making an impact where the soccer games are happening."