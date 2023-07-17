Matchday

Sergio Busquets thrilled to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Casey Dunau

"Bienvenido Messi" was billed as a welcoming party for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF, an unveiling fit for one of the world's greatest athletes in one of America's most vibrant cities.

It was all that and more, with the addition of a second all-time great – Sergio Busquets – fanning even more frenzy into the raucous crowd gathered at DRV PNK Stadium for Sunday night's festivities.

Busquets' signing went official just hours earlier, when Miami announced the FC Barcelona and Spain national team legend is joining the Herons on a contract through the 2025 MLS season. Now, with both Busquets and Messi officially in South Florida, the longtime teammates who filled countless trophy cabinets together while at Barça are united once more.

"I am very happy to be here in Miami. For me, it's a pleasure to be part of Inter Miami and I wanted to thank Jorge [Mas], Jose [Mas], David [Beckham], Chris [Henderson] and Xavi [Asensi] for making it possible," said the 2010 World Cup winner, rattling off club executives.

"I'm so excited to start training and playing with my teammates. See you soon. Thank you so much."

Both Busquets and Messi are eligible to appear in Miami's first Leagues Cup match against Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Friday, July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Univision).

WATCH: Sergio Busquets is "so excited" to join Inter Miami

Bienvenido Messi: How to watch, stream Primetime event on MLS Season Pass
Messi Joins Inter Miami

Official! Lionel Messi signs with Inter Miami

Want a Lionel Messi game-worn jersey? Eloy Room already has one

Lionel Messi would bring MLS, Inter Miami to "a whole other level"

Lionel Messi fan guide: Who would be his rivals at Inter Miami?

Neymar: Messi "will change the league" at Inter Miami

WATCH: David Beckham welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami
3:49

Lionel Messi on joining Inter Miami: "I'm very moved"
2:43

Lionel Messi officially unveiled to Inter Miami CF fans
1:30

WATCH: Sergio Busquets is "so excited" to join Inter Miami
1:51

