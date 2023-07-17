Sergio Busquets thrilled to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

It was all that and more, with the addition of a second all-time great – Sergio Busquets – fanning even more frenzy into the raucous crowd gathered at DRV PNK Stadium for Sunday night's festivities.

"Bienvenido Messi" was billed as a welcoming party for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF , an unveiling fit for one of the world's greatest athletes in one of America's most vibrant cities.

Busquets' signing went official just hours earlier, when Miami announced the FC Barcelona and Spain national team legend is joining the Herons on a contract through the 2025 MLS season. Now, with both Busquets and Messi officially in South Florida, the longtime teammates who filled countless trophy cabinets together while at Barça are united once more.

"I am very happy to be here in Miami. For me, it's a pleasure to be part of Inter Miami and I wanted to thank Jorge [Mas], Jose [Mas], David [Beckham], Chris [Henderson] and Xavi [Asensi] for making it possible," said the 2010 World Cup winner, rattling off club executives.

"I'm so excited to start training and playing with my teammates. See you soon. Thank you so much."