Your Friday Kickoff: Your must-watch games on MLS is Back weekend

The Hany Mukhtar-Sam Surridge duo shined briefly but brightly for Nashville SC in Thursday night's 3-0 Concacaf Champions Cup debut win at Moca FC. Both Designated Players had a goal and an assist by the time Mukhtar left the game (without medical assistance) in the 35th minute for Jacob Shaffelburg. Surridge also exited the match early, although his making way for Teal Bunbury in the 53rd minute raised more concerns, since the English striker appeared to be in physical pain.

Sometimes you want the best and you get it.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 2 pm ET

Watchability Score: 48/50

Last year’s Round One playoff matchup between these two clubs gave us scores of 2-0, 4-2 and 4-2. The 2-0 felt like a fluke by the end of the series. I think we can go ahead and assume there will be some goals in this one.

This is a different Atlanta United side, though. They’ve fixed their spine this offseason by adding TAM No. 6 Bartosz Slisz and TAM center back Stian Gregersen. Gregersen, in particular, has impressed this preseason. Atlanta already had one of the sharpest attacks in the East by the end of the season. If they’ve truly found some balance, they’ll be incredibly dangerous.

But until we know for sure, it’s advantage Columbus. They’ve kept a title-winning group together and seem set to keep piling up points this season. It’s likely we’re seeing two of the league’s very best in this one.

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX | Saturday, 4:45 pm ET

Watchabiltiy Score: 47/50

In the West, it’s these two at the top of the hierarchy and then everyone else. They’re the only two Western Conference teams to win MLS Cup since 2014. These two and Portland are the only teams to win the conference since LAFC entered the league in 2018. Other than 2016 FC Dallas, these two are the only Western Conference teams to win the Supporters’ Shield since 2014.

I don’t expect that to change this year. Seattle are the heavy favorites to finish atop the West this season and are expected to challenge for the Shield. LAFC always seem a couple of big moves away from turning into a juggernaut. Even without those moves, they’re still terrifying on paper. They’ve kept Dénis Bouanga. Eduard Atuesta is back. And their young attacking core is brimming with talent.

There’s a good chance this is the first and last game in the Western Conference this season.

LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 9 pm ET

Watchabiltiy Score: 43/50

You aren’t going to get an MLS matchup with more brand recognition than this one. It should also be a pretty decent soccer game, too. We all know about Inter Miami at this point, but the Galaxy are fascinating.

They were atrocious defensively in 2023. The Galaxy allowed a league-high 67 goals on their way to missing the playoffs entirely. They did score 51 times though, largely thanks to the outstanding play of DP midfielder Riqui Puig. Naturally, this offseason has been focused on sorting things out defensively…….[checking].....ok, wait, actually, they signed a new fullback and two new DP wingers. So…uh…