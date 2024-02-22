FC Dallas loan goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to North Carolina FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

FC Dallas have loaned homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to USL Championship side North Carolina FC, the club announced Thursday.

The deal for the 19-year-old US youth international lasts for the 2024 season. He can be recalled at any time.

Carrera, who's behind incumbent starter Maarten Paes at FC Dallas, is yet to make his MLS debut. However, he's appeared in 35 matches for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate side North Texas SC.

Last year, Carrera was part of the United States' roster at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.