Nashville SC defeat Moca FC in Concacaf Champions Cup debut

Both Designated Players had a goal and an assist by the time Mukhtar left the game (without medical assistance) in the 35th minute for Jacob Shaffelburg. Surridge also exited the match early, although his making way for Teal Bunbury in the 53rd minute raised more concerns, since the English striker appeared to be in physical pain.

Offseason signing Tyler Boyd opened his account in his official Nashville debut, icing the match 15 minutes from time.

Gary Smith's side now takes an away-three goal advantage into the Feb. 28 return leg at GEODIS Park. The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face Inter Miami CF, possibly arranging a rematch of the 2023 Leagues Cup Final.