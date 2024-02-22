Toronto FC re-sign goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Toronto FC have re-signed goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old made four league starts for the Reds last season as Sean Johnson's backup, while also featuring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate side Toronto FC II.

Capped once by Trinidad and Tobago, Ranjitsingh has earned nine MLS appearances since 2019, when he signed with Orlando City SC. He's had additional stints in the league with Minnesota United FC, Philadelphia Union and LAFC.

After a last-place finish in 2023, Toronto open their new season on Feb. 25 at reigning Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).