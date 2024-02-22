MLS is Back! How to watch every match this weekend

The wait is over.
The biggest MLS season to date is here, and we've got your watch guide for the first full match slate of 2024. As you pull up MLS Season Pass on your device of choice, some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
Just like last year, there's also pregame and postgame coverage available in English and Spanish. Keep an eye out for MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap-Up in English, plus MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 2 pm ET
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 4:45 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFOX & FOX Deportes
Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN & RDS
D.C. United vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8:30 pm ET
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8:30 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, Feb. 24 - 10:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC
Sunday, Feb. 25 - 2:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN & RDS
Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls
Sunday, Feb. 25 - 5 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF
Sunday, Feb. 25 - 9 pm ET
Games of the Matchday
Each matchday, we're highlighting some of the most exciting games from around the league.
What defines "most exciting?" It's an inexact science, but some key elements include top players, unique moments and must-watch rivalries.
Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 2 pm ET
Come for the Columbus Crew's MLS Cup 2023 banner drop at Lower.com Field. Stay to watch the two highest-scoring teams in MLS last year – and two serious contenders for 2024 silverware – lock horns.
Head coaches Wilfried Nancy (Columbus) and Gonzalo Pineda (Atlanta) are both philosophers of the game who crave free-flowing, attacking soccer. And they've got some high-end talent to implement that approach, including Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi for Columbus and Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada for Atlanta.
Bonus: It's the first chapter of an 11-match Saturday slate, so you can start your MLS binge on a high note.
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, FOX/FOX Deportes
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:45 pm ET
Who runs the Western Conference? Well, for the past eight years or so, it's been these two clubs (with apologies to the Portland Timbers, who made two MLS Cups in that time frame but lost both).
The Sounders have reached four MLS Cup finals and won two since 2016, while LAFC have reached two MLS Cup finals and won one since their MLS debut in 2018. The Black & Gold also won two Supporters' Shields for good measure.
All that winning sparked a natural rivalry, with the two clubs matching up three times in the last five Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Sounders won the first two showdowns (peaking with head coach Brian Schmetzer's "Feeling better than Bob" moment after the 2019 Western Conference Final), but LAFC exacted revenge in last year's Conference Semifinal.
Toss in likely debuts for LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Seattle winger Pedro de la Vega, plus danger from reigning Golden Boot winner Dénis Bouanga (LAFC) and USMNT forward Jordan Morris (Seattle), and you've got the potential for fireworks.
LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Sunday, 9 pm ET
We already know the star power Inter Miami's ex-FC Barcelona contingent of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba brings to the league. That Big Four's electricity was on full display in Wednesday's 2024 season opener at Chase Stadium, a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.
But don't sleep on what Greg Vanney & Co. are building. With a Barça alum of their own in Riqui Puig, world-class passes are a near guarantee in every Galaxy game. And now, with DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil joining the mix for a reported combined near-$20 million in transfer fees, Puig has elite attacking teammates getting on the end of his through balls. We may not see their debuts just yet, though.
Hollywood stars are expected to turn out for Sunday's nightcap/Messi Roadshow, all as the Galaxy – the league's original glitz-and-glam team – look to show there's still plenty of shine in Carson.