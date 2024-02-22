MLS is Back! How to watch every match this weekend

LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami CF

But don't sleep on what Greg Vanney & Co. are building. With a Barça alum of their own in Riqui Puig, world-class passes are a near guarantee in every Galaxy game. And now, with DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil joining the mix for a reported combined near-$20 million in transfer fees, Puig has elite attacking teammates getting on the end of his through balls. We may not see their debuts just yet, though.