Philadelphia Union loan Joaquín Torres to Chilean club

Joaquin Torres - Philadelphia Union transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Philadelphia Union have loaned attacker Joaquín Torres to Club Deportivo Universidad Católica, the club announced Thursday.

The move to the Chilean top-flight side lasts through the 2024 season and has a purchase option.

Torres, 27, joined Philadelphia last year from CF Montréal and played fewer than 350 minutes in league action. For his MLS career, the Argentina native has 8g/13a in 68 matches.

Aside from Torres, Philadelphia have two other players out on loan: defender Brandan Craig (to USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive) and forward Nelson Pierre (to Skövde AIK in Sweden).

