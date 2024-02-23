FC Cincinnati dispatch Cavalier in Concacaf Champions Cup debut

FC Cincinnati got a valuable road win in their Concacaf Champions Cup debut, defeating Jamaican side Cavalier FC, 2-0, Thursday night behind goals from Sergio Santos and Malik Pinto .

The reigning Supporters' Shield winners are now in solid position before the Feb. 28 return leg at TQL Stadium, with a possible Round-of-16 showdown against former striker Brandon Vazquez and Liga MX titans CF Monterrey looming.

Santos, expected to produce more offensively after Vazquez's offseason departure, did just that at Independence Park. Moments before the halftime break, the Brazilian striker poked home Bret Halsey's low cross to give the visitors the lead.

Pinto, 21, scored his first senior goal with a well-placed strike from just inside the 18-yard box after Arquímides Ordóñez's nifty back-heel pass.