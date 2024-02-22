Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy mutually part ways with Jonathan Bond

The LA Galaxy have mutually parted ways with goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, the club announced Thursday. 

Bond, 30, had 15 clean sheets over 89 regular-season matches for the Galaxy since his 2021 arrival from his native England, where he appeared for the likes of West Brom, Watford and Reading in the English Championship.

“We would like to thank Jonathan for his commitment and contribution to the Galaxy during his time here in Los Angeles,” general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. “We wish Bondy and his family all the best in their next chapter.” 

Bond's exit leaves Serbian Novak Micovic and offseason signing John McCarthy as the club's two main goalkeeping options for head coach Greg Vanney. 

Seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cups Playoffs, the Galaxy open their 2024 season on Feb. 25 vs. Inter Miami CF (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). 

