Colorado Rapids loan Aboubacar Keita to Irish team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Colorado Rapids have loaned defender Aboubacar Keita to Irish top-flight side Bohemian FC for the 2024 season, the club announced Thursday.

Colorado acquired the former US youth international center back in a pre-2022 season trade from the Columbus Crew. However, Keita has yet to play for the club and suffered an ACL tear after switching clubs.

"Bouba is a player that we have high hopes for in this organization, and we believe this loan will provide him the opportunity to build match fitness and get back to playing competitive football," Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a release.

As the Rapids' new era begins, Andreas Maxsø, Moïse Bombito and Lalas Abubakar are among the remaining center backs at the club.

Now led by head coach Chris Armas, the club's 2024 season starts on Feb. 24 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).