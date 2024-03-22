Your Friday Kickoff: Can Joseph Paintsil and LA Galaxy keep scoring at SKC?

FC Cincinnati loan Angulo to Ecuador's LDU Quito
FC Cincinnati have loaned midfielder Marco Angulo to Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito. The deal lasts through December 2024 and has a purchase option. It also opens a U22 Initiative roster slot for Cincy.
USMNT survive Jamaica to reach Concacaf Nations League final
The US men’s national team survived a scare to clinch a berth in the Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday, rallying to knock off Jamaica, 3-1, in extra time in Thursday's semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The USMNT, who needed an own-goal equalizer in the closing seconds of regulation to force extra time, will meet Mexico in Sunday’s final.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot. Keep in mind, everything is a bit weird this weekend with players missing due to international duty.
Sporting KC vs. LA Galaxy
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 41/50
The Galaxy are slowly creeping into permanent Tier 2 territory with their outstanding attack and a defense that exists. Seeing them on the road against an SKC team that’s capable of scoring beautiful goals is extremely enticing, even if SKC haven't been interested in scoring too many of those beautiful goals so far.
Anyway, both of these (undefeated technically!) teams should be relatively close to full strength, and there should be plenty of attacking talent on the field. This is at least a chance to see Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil in action if you haven’t already.
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 2:00 pm ET
Watchability Score: 38/50
Ok, so it’s not quite the Tier 3 matchup it could have been if the stars were out for this one. Inter Miami and New York will both be far from full strength. That makes it intriguing in its own way, though. It almost even favors an effort-driven system like Energy Drink Soccer. Almost…
Look, we want to believe upsets are possible, it’s just not entirely clear how the Red Bulls are going to score with Emil Forsberg on international duty.
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 35/50
Cincy will be missing center back Miles Robinson and No. 6 Obinna Nwobodo for this one. The good news for them, though, is NYCFC haven’t exactly posed a serious threat in attack so far this year… or pretty much the last like 18 months. The Pigeons will need someone to step up against last year’s Shield winners. With Cincy looking like a contender again, that’s a big ask.
Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 31/50
The Crew are automatically Tier 2 for the foreseeable future. They’re that good, and they’re that fun to watch. And, fortunately for everyone but Charlotte, they’ll be relatively close (by international break standards) to full strength.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
It’s not too early to suggest that you should be paying close attention to the 'Caps. They may just have the kind of balanced roster to challenge for a top spot in the West. Through three games, they’re averaging 2.33 points per game and are tied for the best goal differential in the conference. It’s too early to tell much, but a run from Vancouver this year seemed in play coming into the season. So far so good.
LAFC vs. Nashville SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 31/50
Well, normally this would be an intriguing, clash-of-styles kind of game, but, uh, LAFC haven’t scored in their last 270+ minutes of soccer. This isn’t the high-flying team we’ve come to expect. Not yet anyway. That version could still be on the way this year. You can’t really expect them to break out against Nashville, of all teams, though.
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 2:00 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
C’mon, you’re like a little bit curious here, right? The Revs are still looking for their first point of the season, and Chicago are going to try and build on the momentum of… whatever exactly happened last weekend. This is for the MLS watcher with a more refined palette.
Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, TSN, RDS | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 29/50
Atlanta will be missing too many key guys for this to get top billing. But it will be a significant test for their depth. Have they finally created a roster that can withstand a little stress? Last year, this same international break saw them lose 6-1 to Columbus.
Orlando City SC vs. Austin FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
This one is in the same boat as New England-Chicago. Orlando are looking for their first win of the year, and Austin are looking to keep themselves out of the cellar. This is something close to huge for the Lions, all considered. If they can’t take down Austin at home on a full week of post-CCC rest, there might be genuine reason to worry.
Then again, they’re going to be missing a ton of key players in this one. It’s tough to assess. Either way, there’s only so far you can fall behind the rest of the conference before you start feeling some pressure.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. D.C. United
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
This is a 90-minute car crash waiting to happen. If you love transition soccer, you have your game.
Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
I’m going to avoid being snarky here and point out that the Rapids have earned five points since their opening-night loss to Portland. Maybe this group has enough juice to become increasingly interesting as the season goes on.
Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
We’re about to learn a lot about this year’s Union side. They’ve had an uncharacteristic couple of weeks. But now they’re a week removed from CCC and can regroup a bit…or, at least they could have if they weren’t missing half their starting lineup to international duty.
Ok, so maybe we aren’t about to learn a ton about this year’s Union side. This game could still have enough MLS After Dark Energy to be interesting. Either way, a result for the Union on the road against a decent Portland side would be huge.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
Put Seattle in the same group as New England and Orlando. The Sounders have just two points in three games. Fortunately for them, they’re up against a Quakes team still looking for their first point of the year. If Seattle doesn’t get a result here, it might be time to slam the panic button.
