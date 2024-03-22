Your Friday Kickoff: Can Joseph Paintsil and LA Galaxy keep scoring at SKC?

The US men’s national team survived a scare to clinch a berth in the Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday , rallying to knock off Jamaica, 3-1, in extra time in Thursday's semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The USMNT, who needed an own-goal equalizer in the closing seconds of regulation to force extra time, will meet Mexico in Sunday’s final.

FC Cincinnati have loaned midfielder Marco Angulo to Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito . The deal lasts through December 2024 and has a purchase option. It also opens a U22 Initiative roster slot for Cincy.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot. Keep in mind, everything is a bit weird this weekend with players missing due to international duty.

Sometimes you want the best and you get it.

Anyway, both of these (undefeated technically!) teams should be relatively close to full strength, and there should be plenty of attacking talent on the field. This is at least a chance to see Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil in action if you haven’t already.

The Galaxy are slowly creeping into permanent Tier 2 territory with their outstanding attack and a defense that exists. Seeing them on the road against an SKC team that’s capable of scoring beautiful goals is extremely enticing, even if SKC haven't been interested in scoring too many of those beautiful goals so far.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 2:00 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50

Ok, so it’s not quite the Tier 3 matchup it could have been if the stars were out for this one. Inter Miami and New York will both be far from full strength. That makes it intriguing in its own way, though. It almost even favors an effort-driven system like Energy Drink Soccer. Almost…

Look, we want to believe upsets are possible, it’s just not entirely clear how the Red Bulls are going to score with Emil Forsberg on international duty.

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

Cincy will be missing center back Miles Robinson and No. 6 Obinna Nwobodo for this one. The good news for them, though, is NYCFC haven’t exactly posed a serious threat in attack so far this year… or pretty much the last like 18 months. The Pigeons will need someone to step up against last year’s Shield winners. With Cincy looking like a contender again, that’s a big ask.

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50

The Crew are automatically Tier 2 for the foreseeable future. They’re that good, and they’re that fun to watch. And, fortunately for everyone but Charlotte, they’ll be relatively close (by international break standards) to full strength.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

It’s not too early to suggest that you should be paying close attention to the 'Caps. They may just have the kind of balanced roster to challenge for a top spot in the West. Through three games, they’re averaging 2.33 points per game and are tied for the best goal differential in the conference. It’s too early to tell much, but a run from Vancouver this year seemed in play coming into the season. So far so good.

LAFC vs. Nashville SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 31/50