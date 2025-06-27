LAFC mutually part ways with Olivier Giroud

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
LAFC have mutually parted ways with striker Olivier Giroud, the club announced Friday.
Giroud will reportedly soon sign with Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, and is slated to play one last LAFC match on Sunday vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"Olivier has been an exemplary professional during his time at LAFC," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"He brought humility and a winning mentality that helped elevate everyone around him. Olivier has been a tremendous ambassador for the club on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him, his wife Jennifer, and his family all the very best in this next chapter."
Ups and downs
LAFC signed the 38-year-old Frenchman in May 2024 on a free transfer, setting up his summertime arrival as a free agent once he concluded playing for Italian Serie A side AC Milan.
However, Giroud was limited to five goals in 37 appearances across all competitions. He scored in both the 2024 Leagues Cup and 2024 US Open Cup finals, helping LAFC lift the latter title against Sporting Kansas City.
"I want to thank all of the fans, my teammates and the staff at LAFC for making this an enjoyable stop in my career," Giroud said.
"I am happy to have played a part in the success of LAFC. From winning a trophy last season to participating in the Club World Cup, this has been a great experience in L.A. for me and my family."
What now?
Giroud's exit opens a Designated Player roster spot. Denis Bouanga remains the Black & Gold's star attraction as they look to climb the Western Conference table following their FIFA Club World Cup participation.
LAFC's top remaining strikers are homegrown Nathan Ordaz and MLS veteran Jeremy Ebobisse. And with newfound roster flexibility, they could make signings for when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.
Historic career
The legendary No. 9 has scored nearly 300 club goals and is most renowned for his time at English Premier League teams Arsenal and Chelsea.
Internationally, Giroud is France's top scorer with 57 goals in 137 caps (third most in program history). He helped them win the 2018 FIFA World Cup as teammates with LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Giroud has previously played in Ligue 1 for Montpellier; that spell prompted his move to Arsenal and increased his global profile.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant