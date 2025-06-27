LAFC mutually part ways with Olivier Giroud

Giroud will reportedly soon sign with Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, and is slated to play one last LAFC match on Sunday vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

"He brought humility and a winning mentality that helped elevate everyone around him. Olivier has been a tremendous ambassador for the club on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him, his wife Jennifer, and his family all the very best in this next chapter."