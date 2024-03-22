USMNT Player Ratings: Wright, Reyna take control to prevent Nations League upset

Nominally the more advanced of Berhalter's midfield three, Tillman showed flashes of the form he's found with PSV Eindhoven this season. He was one of the few Americans in the first half who was able to break lines on the dribble, and he did find the ball in good spots in the attacking third, but wasn't nearly clinical enough. Had one of the USMNT's best looks in the first half, but couldn't find the target.