USMNT survive Jamaica to reach Concacaf Nations League final

The US men’s national team survived a scare to clinch a berth in the Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday, rallying to knock off Jamaica, 3-1, in extratime in Thursday's semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The USMNT, who needed an own-goal equalizer in the closing seconds of regulation to force extra time, will meet either Mexico or Panama in Sunday’s final.

The winner came off the left foot of Haji Wright, who was played through sublimely by Gio Reyna. The Coventry City striker, who came on as a second-half substitute, made no mistake with his clinical finish in the 96th minute.

Wright added his second goal, an spinning insurance marker in the 109th minute, to secure the USMNT's passage into the final.

It was an strong end, but an inauspicious start for the US, trailing inside of the opening minute after Gregory Leigh snuck in at the back post and headed in Bobby Decordova-Reid’s looping cross after a Jamaica throw-in deflected off Fulham teammate Antonee Robinson.

The Reggae Boyz nearly found the dagger just after the hour mark when Renaldo Cephas snuck behind the USMNT backline, but his attempt from the top of the 18-yard box resulted in a routine save for Matt Turner.