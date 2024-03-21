San Diego FC look to become the "Ajax of North America"

As San Diego FC eye their 2025 Major League Soccer introduction, youth development is at the forefront. They’re even taking inspiration from one of Europe’s most storied clubs in this arena.

“We're not going to be totally youth-oriented from the beginning,” club CEO Tom Penn said on Offside with Taylor Twellman. “We're going to have a mix of veterans and young players, but our long-haul identity is that we're going to be a youth development platform, an Ajax of North America kind of thing, because that's our competitive advantage.”

Right to Dream

That competitive advantage, as Penn coined it, is rooted in location and the club’s holistic outlook.

San Diego FC are constructing a Right to Dream Academy to help develop players, leaning on a global soccer community of world-class academies, clubs and partners – ranging from the program’s origins in Ghana to FC Nordsjælland in Denmark. The affiliation offers an innovative approach to identifying and nurturing talent as well as an exciting, fast-paced style of play.

Meanwhile, this all occurs in a talent-rich region along the US-Mexico border.

“Just think of the opportunity to co-mingle, co-mix the best kids from Tijuana with the best kids from Southern California, and then empower them with the best education, the best character development, and the best football development, which is what Right To Dream does, and you start looking where no one else is looking,” Penn said.