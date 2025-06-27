Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

Two members of the Eastern Conference elite cross swords at Lower.com Field as Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire returns on Matchday 21, and it also happens to showcase one of the more drastic stylistic contrasts MLS has to offer (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

The Philadelphia Union ’s rapid return to contender status this year is a great deal more surprising, however. First-year head coach Bradley Carnell has overseen a hugely impressive start to what was widely prognosticated to be a rebuilding phase, guiding Philly to the top of both the East and Supporters’ Shield standings (40 points; 12W-3L-4D record) – sporting a renewed commitment to the muscular pressing and direct play that’s been their identity since the arrival of sporting director Ernst Tanner.

As 2023 MLS Cup champions and Leagues Cup 2024 winners and Concacaf Champions Cup finalists last season, the Columbus Crew are familiar to most observers by now. Weathering the winter departure of Cucho Hernández and a raft of injuries, Wilfried Nancy has stuck to his proactive principles and kept the Ohioans playing some of the league’s bravest, most aesthetically pleasing soccer – enough to leave them fourth in the East (34 points; 9W-3L-7D record).

In more general terms, Columbus will know another victory over a legitimate contender – like their impressive defeat of the Whitecaps – will remind the rest of the league they’re still very much in the mix for the major trophies on offer this year.

The Crew slumped through a six-game winless skid in May that raised real questions about their direction. Some home cooking steadied the ship with two straight wins over Vancouver and Atlanta , and with a win over Philly, the Crew can close the gap on the Union to just three points.

Knocking off the Crew – who snatched a dramatic road point with an injury-time equalizer on their visit to Subaru Park last month – would provide further proof of concept and drive home their commitment to hang on to pole position in the Shield race.

As unexpected as their surge to the top of the table has been, the Union know the target will now be on their backs as the season moves towards the stretch run. Based on Carnell’s messaging to date , he’ll have his players ready to embrace that and double down on the tenacious, confrontational ethos that makes them such a tough out even with many starters absent.

The personnel may change, but the fundamentals generally don’t for Nancy. Columbus want to press intelligently to gain possession, then use it to asphyxiate their adversaries with constant ball circulation and long stretches of buildup play punctuated by quick combos in and around the penalty box. The Frenchman’s willingness to trust a deep cast of characters to execute all that has been a highlight of their rise since his arrival two and a half years ago.

Conversely, the Union’s approach probably won’t change much regardless of their lineup, either. Philly will be happy to concede the ball to the Crew, then try to exploit their confidence by springing traps to create turnovers and quick transition opportunities. They’ll also fancy their chances of catching their hosts napping on set pieces, where Columbus have often been vulnerable.

In the end, this game should hinge on who’s cleaner and more ruthless when chances do present themselves.

While Rossi is their leading scorer at this point, many in Columbus would contend that elevated performances from Jacen Russell-Rowe are nearly as crucial to regaining their best level in the final third, and the Canadian No. 9 should have momentum after bagging a brace at midweek.