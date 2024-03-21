Matchday 6: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 6 rolls through with 13 matches on Saturday.
Inter Miami CF, Columbus Crew and Minnesota United FC sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings with 10 points each, while the New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes are still searching for their first result.
Some reminders:
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, March 23 - 2 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, March 23 - 2 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, March 23 - 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC
Saturday, March 23 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, March 23 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, March 23 - 7:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, March 23 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy
Saturday, March 23 - 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, March 23 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, March 23 - 9:30 pm ET
LAFC vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, March 23 - 10:30 pm ET
Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union
Saturday, March 23 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, March 23 - 10:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
New York City FC finally got off the mark with a 2-1 home win over Toronto FC that got a little heated. But it's out of the furnace and into the fire for head coach Nick Cushing's side, who now travel to undefeated FC Cincinnati for an Eastern Conference clash.
Both teams will be down one starter, as Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson (USA) and NYCFC striker Mounsef Bakrar (Algeria) received international call-ups.
There should still be plenty of star power on display in the Queen City, though, with 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta leading the attack for Cincy and Matchday 5 Goal of the Matchday nominee Santi Rodríguez orchestrating for NYCFC. Who wins the battle of the No. 10s?
Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Sporting KC and the LA Galaxy are both undefeated in 2024. But with one win and three draws each, the two sides have lacked the killer instinct to complement their sometimes scintillating play.
For SKC, the defense has been the star, with only three goals conceded in four matches and center back Dany Rosero scoring against San Jose last week. (Though the team's picture-perfect buildup to goal No. 2 of that match, scored by DP striker Alan Pulido, deserves a shout, too.)
For LA, it's been all attack, all the time. DPs Riqui Puig and Joseph Painstil look like they've played four seasons together instead of four games, and striker Dejan Joveljic has reaped the rewards, currently tied for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with four goals.
LAFC vs. Nashville SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
If anybody bet Nashville (5) would score more than twice the goals of LAFC (2) four games into the season, they likely made a lot of money.
Nashville's offense was in the mud for long stretches last year (outside of Hany Mukhtar's usual heroics), and it somehow didn't improve after DP striker Sam Surridge joined in the summer. Now it seems the attack is clicking for head coach Gary Smith's side. The Boys in Gold have seven goals in their last four games across all competitions, and, perhaps more importantly, Surridge scored three in his last four.
LAFC, on the other hand, are struggling in front of net, enduring three-straight shutouts. The lack of a true No. 9 looks more glaring by the week, but the bigger key might be getting Dénis Bouanga going. Last year's Golden Boot winner has yet to score in 2024.