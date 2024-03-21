Matchday 6: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

LAFC vs. Nashville SC

If anybody bet Nashville (5) would score more than twice the goals of LAFC (2) four games into the season, they likely made a lot of money.

Nashville's offense was in the mud for long stretches last year (outside of Hany Mukhtar's usual heroics), and it somehow didn't improve after DP striker Sam Surridge joined in the summer. Now it seems the attack is clicking for head coach Gary Smith's side. The Boys in Gold have seven goals in their last four games across all competitions, and, perhaps more importantly, Surridge scored three in his last four.